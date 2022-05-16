Peterborough police officer deploys stun gun on theft suspect resisting arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough police officer deployed a conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest of a theft suspect on Saturday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 11 a.m. officers responded to a reported theft at a business in the area of Chemong Road and Wolsely Street.

Police say the suspect had left the store with items but did not pay. The suspect was located at another business and officers attempted to take the man into custody.

“When the man continually failed to comply with police commands, the officer deployed their conducted energy weapon and was able to take the man into custody without further incident,” police said Monday.

A 35-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and resisting a peace officer.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 8.

Police say the investigation also determined that the man was wanted on a warrant in another jurisdiction and he was returned to the other service.