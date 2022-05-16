Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police officer deploys stun gun on theft suspect resisting arrest

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 12:19 pm
A Peterborough police officer used a conducted energy weapon on a man during an arrest on May 14, 2022. View image in full screen
A Peterborough police officer used a conducted energy weapon on a man during an arrest on May 14, 2022. AP file

A Peterborough police officer deployed a conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest of a theft suspect on Saturday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 11 a.m. officers responded to a reported theft at a business in the area of Chemong Road and Wolsely Street.

Police say the suspect had left the store with items but did not pay. The suspect was located at another business and officers attempted to take the man into custody.

Read more: Cobourg police officer deploys stun gun to arrest man after foot pursuit

“When the man continually failed to comply with police commands, the officer deployed their conducted energy weapon and was able to take the man into custody without further incident,” police said Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A 35-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and resisting a peace officer.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 8.

Police say the investigation also determined that the man was wanted on a warrant in another jurisdiction and he was returned to the other service.

Click to play video: 'Cobourg police use stun gun to assist in arrest of wanted man' Cobourg police use stun gun to assist in arrest of wanted man
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagTaser tagShoplifting tagConducted Energy Weapon tagStun gun tagCEW tagShoplifter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers