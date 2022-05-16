Peterborough County OPP seek suspect in Bridgenorth bank fraud investigation

Peterborough County OPP are looking to identify a woman as part of an ongoing fraud investigation at a bank in Selwyn Township.
Police say on March 22, a woman entered the CIBC branch on Ward Street in the village of Bridgenorth where she attempted to fraudulently withdraw $65,000.
On Monday morning, OPP released surveillance camera images of the suspect.
Police said more details on the investigation are forthcoming.
Anyone who identifies the suspect is asked to call the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 705-742-0401.
