Peterborough County OPP seek suspect in Bridgenorth bank fraud investigation

Peterborough County OPP are looking to identify a woman as part of an ongoing fraud investigation at a bank in Selwyn Township.

Police say on March 22, a woman entered the CIBC branch on Ward Street in the village of Bridgenorth where she attempted to fraudulently withdraw $65,000.

On Monday morning, OPP released surveillance camera images of the suspect.

This suspect attempted to fraudulently withdraw $65,000 from a bank located in Bridgenorth. Contact the #PtboOPP detachment at 705-742-0401 or @PtboCrime if you can identify the person below. @SelwynTownship @PtboCounty ^ja pic.twitter.com/kEYMTxJ86y — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 16, 2022

Police said more details on the investigation are forthcoming.

Anyone who identifies the suspect is asked to call the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 705-742-0401.