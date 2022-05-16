Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP seek suspect in Bridgenorth bank fraud investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 3:04 pm
Peterborough County OPP look to identify this suspect in a bank fraud investigation. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP look to identify this suspect in a bank fraud investigation. Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking to identify a woman as part of an ongoing fraud investigation at a bank in Selwyn Township.

Police say on March 22, a woman entered the CIBC branch on Ward Street in the village of Bridgenorth where she attempted to fraudulently withdraw $65,000.

Read more: Trent Hills senior loses thousands of dollars in ‘grandparent scam’: Northumberland OPP

On Monday morning, OPP released surveillance camera images of the suspect.

Police said more details on the investigation are forthcoming.

Anyone who identifies the suspect is asked to call the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 705-742-0401.

