Peterborough police seek 2 missing girls

Peterborough police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing girls.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the two girls — Tayla Zwanepol, 12 and Odessa Broderick, 10 — were last seen about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

“Police and family are concerned for their well being,” police stated.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

