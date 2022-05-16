Menu

Canada

Peterborough police seek 2 missing girls

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 10:38 am
Peterborough police are looking for Tayla Zwanepol, left, and Odessa Broderick. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for Tayla Zwanepol, left, and Odessa Broderick. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing girls.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the two girls — Tayla Zwanepol, 12 and Odessa Broderick, 10 — were last seen about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

“Police and family are concerned for their well being,” police stated.

Trending Stories

Read more: Search continues for missing Port Hope, Ont. woman

No other details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

More to come

