Search continues for missing Port Hope, Ont. woman

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Port Hope, Ont., continue to search for a woman last seen in late April.

Madison Chard, 29, was last seen around 6 a.m. on April 19 in Port Hope.

Police have received information that she has been seen in the town and in nearby Cobourg.

Her disappearance was initially announced by police on April 25.

On Thursday, police released an additional photo of a life tree tattoo that is on Chard’s left hand. Police noted she has several tattoos.

Anyone with information can phone Port Hope police at 905-885-8123 ext. 3, email phps@phps.on.ca or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement