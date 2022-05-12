Menu

Canada

Search continues for missing Port Hope, Ont. woman

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 3:20 pm
Port Hope Police Service continues to search for Madison Chard.Port. View image in full screen
Port Hope Police Service continues to search for Madison Chard.Port. Port Hope Police Service

Police in Port Hope, Ont., continue to search for a woman last seen in late April.

Madison Chard, 29, was last seen around 6 a.m. on April 19 in Port Hope.

Read more: Missing Buckhorn man found dead, death treated as suspicious: Peterborough County OPP

Police have received information that she has been seen in the town and in nearby Cobourg.

Trending Stories

Her disappearance was initially announced by police on April 25.

On Thursday, police released an additional photo of a life tree tattoo that is on Chard’s left hand. Police noted she has several tattoos.

Anyone with information can phone Port Hope police at 905-885-8123 ext. 3, email phps@phps.on.ca  or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

