Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 7:28 am
A Peel Regional Police car is seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are raising money to repair the damage that was done, increase security measures and offer mental health supports after a 24-year-old man allegedly attacked people during a prayer on Saturday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car is seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are raising money to repair the damage that was done, increase security measures and offer mental health supports after a 24-year-old man allegedly attacked people during a prayer on Saturday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

Peel Regional Police say a woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Brampton Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Hansen Road and Queen Street at around 11:19 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Read more: Suspect charged in 2021 Mississauga hit-and-run that killed 35-year-old man

The driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene, police said.

Trending Stories

The immediate area was shut down for the crash but has since reopened.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagBrampton tagPeel Region tagQueen Street tagBrampton news tagBrampton Crash tagHansen Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers