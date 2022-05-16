Woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Brampton Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to Hansen Road and Queen Street at around 11:19 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Police said the woman was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene, police said.
The immediate area was shut down for the crash but has since reopened.
