Woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Brampton Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Hansen Road and Queen Street at around 11:19 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene, police said.

The immediate area was shut down for the crash but has since reopened.

