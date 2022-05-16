Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Vancouver Chinatown merchant writes message to graffiti taggers targeting his storefront

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 7:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Chinatown merchant writes message to graffiti taggers' Chinatown merchant writes message to graffiti taggers
A longtime Vancouver Chinatown merchant is turning the tables on the taggers who've repeatedly targeted his storefront with often racist vandalism. Kristen Robinson has more on his message and the community effort to curb a 300 percent increase in graffiti in the historic neighbourhood.

A longtime merchant in Vancouver’s Chinatown is turning the tables on the taggers who’ve repeatedly targeted his storefront in recent years.

Tommy Wong has operated the Chung Shan Trading Company for some thirty years, selling ginseng and herbal products on Gore Avenue.

Wong works six days a week and arrives almost every morning to find the rolling shutter that protects his business defaced with spray paint.

“It’s kind of [destroying] for me. I feel that and it kind of discriminates,” the business owner told Global News.

Google Street View captured the words ‘Loser’ and ‘Useless’ scrawled across his storefront in May 2021 and Wong has seen various graffiti tags including racist phrases since.

“Did they think about the feeling from the other people?” said Wong.

Story continues below advertisement
“You give some respect to another [race].”

Read more: Plagued by public safety concerns, Chinatown business owners plead for government help

Earlier this month, Wong decided to write back and covered his own storefront with the five-line response.

It reads: “[Hey] u, go find a job make your day. What a shame of your life? Coward. What else u can do? Ha Ha. Graffiti. Your mom will [be] happy to see u found a job. Ha! Ha!”


“It’s a message for someone who could find their own way better than [drawing] a picture everywhere,” Wong explained in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have the talent to find their own job but they didn’t do it.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Mural and street artists work to change Chinatown' Mural and street artists work to change Chinatown
Mural and street artists work to change Chinatown

Vancouver City Coun. Pete Fry said Wong’s gesture is an appropriate response to the often racist graffiti in the neighbourhood.

“I can certainly feel his frustration and I appreciate his empathy there that he’s actually sort of suggesting that this isn’t the best use of this person’s time either,” Fry told Global News.

Community efforts are underway to clean up Chinatown, where Vancouver police say graffiti vandalism is up 300 per cent.

“It’s worse. Every blank space appears to have graffiti on it and that’s a problem,” said Deputy Chief Const. Howard Chow of the Vancouver Police Department.

“Maybe the taggers, their intention isn’t because of hate crime, maybe it’s their expression. I tell you the residents and seniors, they’re seeing it as that.”

Story continues below advertisement

With nothing seemingly off-limits for taggers including windows and doormats, an iconic Downtown Eastside street artist is urging younger members of the graffiti community to give the six blocks of Chinatown a break.

“These people here aren’t into it right. It’s not in their culture and stuff, so just leave them alone,” Jamie Hardy a.k.a. Smokey Devil told Global News in an interview Saturday.

“I have to get my own paint to cover their paint almost every day,” said Wong, who is responsible for removing graffiti from his property under city bylaws.

Click to play video: 'A Chinatown business owner is struggling to recover after being attacked behind his restaurant' A Chinatown business owner is struggling to recover after being attacked behind his restaurant
A Chinatown business owner is struggling to recover after being attacked behind his restaurant

Fry said the city of Vancouver offers free paint to combat nuisance graffiti and is offering to help support Wong if needed.

Wong would just like taggers to have some respect.

Story continues below advertisement

“They want to do whatever they want,” he said.

“They may have (a) story by each person. They want to express their own feeling but they did (it) the wrong way.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Graffiti tagVancouver Chinatown tagstreet art tagchinatown graffiti tagChinatown crime tagvancouver graffiti tagHistoric Chinatown tagSmokey D tagSmokey Devil tagChinatown merchant taggraffiti message tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers