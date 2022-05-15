Kelowna Music Collectors’ Show returns after three year hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Music Collectors’ Show is a music lovers’ paradise.

Thousands of vinyl records, CDs, tapes, stereo equipment and music memorabilia were up for grabs at the first Kelowna Music Collectors’ Show in three years.

“It’s been a long wait. As you can tell everybody is pretty happy to be here,” said Doogie Irvine, Kelowna Music Collectors’ Show organizer.

Twenty-two vendors from across B.C. and Alberta came to the Ukrainian Catholic Church Hall in Kelowna to sell their wares from the 1950s to the present day.

John Gowland of That Old Black Magic Record and Stereo Sales is an independent vendor that sells from his personal collection, including signed vinyl records.

“We have a pretty wide variety,” said Gowland. “Everything from jazz, rock, blues, you name it, contemporary, folk, we have it.”

Hundreds of audiophiles poured through the hall’s doors to see what they could add to their collections.

“Today I am mainly looking for country, that’s my main interest, I am a bit of a historian on it too. So far we just found a Gram Parsons,” said Ty Nishihara.

The one day music sale will return next spring and be sure to mark your calendar for the Okanagan Vinyl Fest in Penticton on September 25 at the Penticton Seniors’ Centre.