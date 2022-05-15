Menu

Entertainment

Opening weekend for treetop trekking in 1000 Islands

By Megan King Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Opening weekend for treetop trekking in 1000 Islands' Opening weekend for treetop trekking in 1000 Islands
This was opening weekend for the Thousand Island's location of 'tree top trekking' in Mallorytown. The theme park is set to provide adventure for those in the region.

Despite a rainy start to park activities on Sunday, it was all smiles as adventurers enjoyed some ‘trekking.’

“We’re excited to open up for the season, bring more tourism to the Thousand Islands, and just get people climbing outside again,” says Treetop Trekking 1000 Islands Assistant Manager Val Routledge. “Enjoying time with their families and doing new activities.”

The activities offered are based on age and height, for anyone over three-years-old.

For Kingston parent Justin Zhou, the Mallorytown Park offers an opportunity for his daughters to explore the outdoors.

“Summer is coming and it’s time to bring your family to the outside,” Zhou says. “It’s a very good place for kids to have fun.”

Dana Allen spent the day at the park with her two children, just a short drive from her home in Lansdowne.

“I think it’s good for them to experience things like this and they kind of, it builds their self-confidence,” Allen says. “They see how brave they are and it’s really nice. And I’m proud of them and they’re proud of themselves.”

Staff get to be in on the fun, escorting groups along the courses.

“It’s phenomenal,” says 1000 Islands Site Manager Matt Larter. “We get to experience the same kind of climbing experience that we’re bringing to the customers.”

“We get to teach them how to overcome a little bit of difficulty, have a little bit of fun, try something they’ve never tried before,” Larter continues. “Honestly, being out here just really gets us in touch with nature as well. Just helps us to relax and have fun while we’re working.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
