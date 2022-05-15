Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia Labour Department investigating worker death at Michelin tire plant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2022 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'New Campaign to Address Workplace Safety Among Youth' New Campaign to Address Workplace Safety Among Youth
Construction Safety Nova Scotia and Techsploration are launching a new social media series that will highlight construction safety education for youth – Jan 27, 2022

Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour says it is investigating a workplace death at a Michelin tire plant.

The department issued a brief statement saying a worker died Wednesday at Michelin’s plant in Waterville, N.S.

Read more: Nova Scotia families call for improvements to workplace safety

It says a stop work order issued for the equipment involved in the incident continues.

Trending Stories

The department says it can’t release further details about the incident because its investigation is active.

The company was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

In addition to its plant in Waterville, Michelin also operates plants in Bridgewater, N.S., and Granton, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Workplace Death tagWorkplace accident tagMichelin tire plant tagNova Scotia's Department of Labour tagNS workplace death tagWaterville Michelin plant tagWaterville Michelin Tire plant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers