RCMP arrest 8 teens, seize replica handgun after North Vancouver brawl

North Vancouver RCMP have arrested eight teenagers, after responding to reports of a fight at Lonsdale Quay on Friday night.

No one was injured, say police but that officers recovered one replica handgun, and are searching for a second person reported to be carrying one.

Mounties said the youth were between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, and were from Surrey, Richmond and North Vancouver.

The Lonsdale Exchange bus loop was closed for about half an hour due to the incident.

Concerns of teen violence have been on the rise due to several recent “swarming” incidents, in which a group of teenagers targets one person.

North Vancouver RCMP said they weren’t sure if Friday’s incident was comparable to those attacks.

