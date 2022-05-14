Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest 8 teens, seize replica handgun after North Vancouver brawl

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 7:29 pm
North Vancouver RCMP said the bus loop at Lonsdale Quay was closed for about half an hour due to the fight. View image in full screen
North Vancouver RCMP said the bus loop at Lonsdale Quay was closed for about half an hour due to the fight. Global News

North Vancouver RCMP have arrested eight teenagers, after responding to reports of a fight at Lonsdale Quay on Friday night.

No one was injured, say police but that officers recovered one replica handgun, and are searching for a second person reported to be carrying one.

Read more: ‘Never been so supported’: Help pours in for 15-year-old beaten by teens in Surrey

Mounties said the youth were between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, and were from Surrey, Richmond and North Vancouver.

The Lonsdale Exchange bus loop was closed for about half an hour due to the incident.

Concerns of teen violence have been on the rise due to several recent “swarming” incidents, in which a group of teenagers targets one person.

North Vancouver RCMP said they weren’t sure if Friday’s incident was comparable to those attacks.

Click to play video: 'Anti-bullying advocate Carol Todd speaks out after bout of teen violence' Anti-bullying advocate Carol Todd speaks out after bout of teen violence
Anti-bullying advocate Carol Todd speaks out after bout of teen violence
