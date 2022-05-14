SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Downtown Toronto prepares for crowds watching Maple Leafs’ Game 7

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 2:58 pm

Officials in Toronto are bracing for crowds and traffic downtown as the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Thousands are expected to head to the Scotiabank Arena to watch the game, with many more squeezing into Maple Leaf Square for the team’s official tailgate.

The Maple Leafs lost Game 6 in overtime on Thursday, with the series now tied at 3-3. The winner of Saturday’s game will win the series and progress to the next round.

Read more: Point scores in OT as Lightning down Maple Leafs 4-3 to force Game 7

Officers with the Toronto Police Service will be around the stadium to “assist with crowds and traffic,” the force said.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the City of Toronto and police are asking fans to take public transit to the game to minimize traffic and delays.

Click to play video: 'Leafs superfan shows off cave dedicated to team' Leafs superfan shows off cave dedicated to team
Leafs superfan shows off cave dedicated to team

A spokesperson for Metrolinx told Global News that the transit agency expects services to run smoothly and that additional buses and trains would be made available if necessary.

Trending Stories

“If additional trains and buses are available, and needed, they will not appear on a schedule,” the spokesperson said. “Instead, customers will see them on the digital signboards around Union Station.”

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto Maple Leafs tagCity of Toronto tagMetrolinx tagTampa Bay Lightning tagScotiabank Arena tagMaple Leafs Square tagMaple Leafs tailgate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers