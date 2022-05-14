Downtown Toronto prepares for crowds watching Maple Leafs’ Game 7

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Toronto are bracing for crowds and traffic downtown as the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Thousands are expected to head to the Scotiabank Arena to watch the game, with many more squeezing into Maple Leaf Square for the team’s official tailgate.

The Maple Leafs lost Game 6 in overtime on Thursday, with the series now tied at 3-3. The winner of Saturday’s game will win the series and progress to the next round.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service will be around the stadium to “assist with crowds and traffic,” the force said.

Both the City of Toronto and police are asking fans to take public transit to the game to minimize traffic and delays.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx told Global News that the transit agency expects services to run smoothly and that additional buses and trains would be made available if necessary.

“If additional trains and buses are available, and needed, they will not appear on a schedule,” the spokesperson said. “Instead, customers will see them on the digital signboards around Union Station.”

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

If you’re attending the Game 7 @MapleLeafs tailgate this evening, please consider using public transit because of limited parking and ongoing construction in the area. @ScotiabankArena — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 14, 2022

