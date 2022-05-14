Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Advocates to rally in support of abortion rights in Vancouver on Saturday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 1:27 pm
A pro-choice counter-protester holds a sign on the sidelines of the pro-life National March for Life in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 12, 2022. - The protest comes amid a political firestorm in the United States ignited by a leaked draft opinion that showed the Supreme Court's conservative majority preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide. View image in full screen
A pro-choice counter-protester holds a sign on the sidelines of the pro-life National March for Life in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 12, 2022. - The protest comes amid a political firestorm in the United States ignited by a leaked draft opinion that showed the Supreme Court's conservative majority preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide. (Photo by LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators have scheduled a rally in Vancouver on Saturday in support of safe access to abortion.

The event is scheduled in tandem with hundreds of similar rallies across the United States and Canada in the wake of a leaked draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting it would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe V. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Read more: Roe v. Wade: Abortion rights protesters rally across U.S.

“Reproductive rights are under attack,” wrote event organizers Options for Sexual Health in a Facebook post promoting the rally.

“The purpose of this is to show solidarity with the abortion rights struggle in the U.S. and to bring attention to the issue of reproductive care access more broadly,” the event states.

Story continues below advertisement

“This protest is also to raise awareness about the importance of safe and equitable access to abortion in Canada, and to raise money for donations to improve access to abortion in Canada and the U.S.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Nationwide abortion bill would backfire in Canada as it did in the U.S., experts say

Click to play video: 'Canada strengthens access to abortions as U.S. Senate votes on bill' Canada strengthens access to abortions as U.S. Senate votes on bill
Canada strengthens access to abortions as U.S. Senate votes on bill

Participants were being urged to wear green in a nod to the “green wave” movement to legalize abortion across Latin America.

Read more: Canada pledges $3.5M for abortion access, training providers amid Roe v. Wade fallout

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1988 by the Supreme Court in the case of R v Morgentaler, however advocates say access remains uneven, particularly in rural and remote communities.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the federal government pledged $3.5 million for two projects to help improve access to abortion in Canada.

Saturday’s rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly known as the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Supreme Court tagAbortion tagU.S. Supreme Court tagAbortion Rights tagRoe v. Wade tagabortion access tagReproductive rights tagAbortion Canada tagabortion protest vancouver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers