Advocates to rally in support of abortion rights in Vancouver on Saturday

Demonstrators have scheduled a rally in Vancouver on Saturday in support of safe access to abortion.

The event is scheduled in tandem with hundreds of similar rallies across the United States and Canada in the wake of a leaked draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting it would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe V. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

“Reproductive rights are under attack,” wrote event organizers Options for Sexual Health in a Facebook post promoting the rally.

“The purpose of this is to show solidarity with the abortion rights struggle in the U.S. and to bring attention to the issue of reproductive care access more broadly,” the event states.

“This protest is also to raise awareness about the importance of safe and equitable access to abortion in Canada, and to raise money for donations to improve access to abortion in Canada and the U.S.”

Participants were being urged to wear green in a nod to the “green wave” movement to legalize abortion across Latin America.

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1988 by the Supreme Court in the case of R v Morgentaler, however advocates say access remains uneven, particularly in rural and remote communities.

On Wednesday, the federal government pledged $3.5 million for two projects to help improve access to abortion in Canada.

Saturday’s rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly known as the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza).