RCMP seek witnesses, video in Terrace, B.C. drive-by shooting

RCMP in Terrace, B.C., are seeking witnesses of a drive-by shooting on Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Pear Street around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the attack was targeted, and that the general public is not at risk.

Police are looking for anyone who witnessed an altercation in front of the Terrace Inn Liquor Store between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Mounties are also looking for any video shot in the neighbourhood around the shooting between 11 p.m. and midnight that may have captured a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

