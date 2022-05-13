Public health officials warn Manitobans to look out for ticks

Send this page to someone via email

In recognition of Lyme Disease Awareness month, public health officials are advising Manitobans to be on alert for ticks.

According to the province, Lyme disease is becoming more common in Manitoba.

People should be especially wary of black-legged ticks, which are the main carriers of the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, and are typically found on the edges of forests and areas with vegetation.

People can protect themselves by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, staying in the middle of walking trails and using tick repellent.

They add that anyone who’s bitten by a black-legged tick should seek antibiotics from a health-care provider within 72 hours to minimalize the risk of getting Lyme disease.

4:04 Tick tips with Manitoba entomologist Tick tips with Manitoba entomologist – Apr 28, 2021