Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Public health officials warn Manitobans to look out for ticks

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 7:04 pm
Closeup of a blacklegged tick on a skin surface. View image in full screen
Closeup of a blacklegged tick on a skin surface. RobertAx/iStock/Getty Images

In recognition of Lyme Disease Awareness month, public health officials are advising Manitobans to be on alert for ticks.

According to the province, Lyme disease is becoming more common in Manitoba.

Read more: ‘An extensive larviciding program is anticipated’: Winnipeg starts up mosquito clearing operations

People should be especially wary of black-legged ticks, which are the main carriers of the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, and are typically found on the edges of forests and areas with vegetation.

Trending Stories

People can protect themselves by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, staying in the middle of walking trails and using tick repellent.

They add that anyone who’s bitten by a black-legged tick should seek antibiotics from a health-care provider within 72 hours to minimalize the risk of getting Lyme disease.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tick tips with Manitoba entomologist' Tick tips with Manitoba entomologist
Tick tips with Manitoba entomologist – Apr 28, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Camping tagProvince of Manitoba tagLyme Disease tagTicks tagBugs tagblacklegged ticks tagDeer Ticks tagWood Ticks tagDog Ticks tagLyme Disease Awareness Month tagTicks Winnipeg tagManitoba Lyme disease tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers