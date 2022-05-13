Kamloops woman, 42, charged with 4 counts of wildfire arson: B.C. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Kamloops woman is facing four arson charges following a joint investigation involving the RCMP and the BC Wildfire Service.

According to police, Angela Elise Cornish, 42, was arrested this week after residents in the Monte Lake area were alerted earlier this month about a potentially suspicious vehicle.

RCMP say on April 30, a Monte Lake resident travelled into the local hills to investigate some smoke and encountered a suspicious vehicle on a forestry road. The resident wrote down the licence plate and reported it police, who then sent out a community-wide alert on May 3.

That alert, police say, prompted other local residents to report their own encounters with the vehicle, which was said to be driven by a woman.

RCMP say Cornish was arrested on May 11 and was charged with four counts of arson. She’s currently in custody, awaiting a bail hearing on May 16.

“I wish to acknowledge the tremendous assistance of the Monte Lake and Westwold residents who provided our investigators with the valuable information we needed to successfully advance this investigation,” said RCMP Southeast District Chief Supt. Brad Haugli.

“This is yet another example of the outstanding collective efforts within the B.C. RCMP to quickly mobilize and secure evidence in support of the prosecution.”

Haugli said BC Wildfire provided exceptional work throughout the investigation.

BC Wildfire said an area near Kamloops was of high interest due to several arson-suspected wildfires on Crown land.

“Due to the close working relationship between the RCMP and BC Wildfire Service, coupled with the serious nature of these fires, resources were quickly deployed to this priority investigation,” said Lisa Hudema of BC Wildfire.

Hudema says once BC Wildfire’s investigation is completed, it will be forwarded to the police. However, that report won’t be made public until the police investigation is complete.

Police say they encourage residents to be vigilant of suspicious activities or people in their neighbourhoods and to report them to their local police detachment.

Also, wildfires can be reported by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.

