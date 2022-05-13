Menu

Canada

Quebec provincial police investigate after drive-by shooting injures teen

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 5:48 pm
Click to play video: 'American teen shot in Montreal transferred to Boston' American teen shot in Montreal transferred to Boston
WATC: Details are emerging from a drive-by shooting in Laval over the weekend, that left one man dead and three others injured. Two of those injured, were a mother and her 14-year-old son who came from Massachusetts to visit family. As Global’s Olivia O’Malley reports, the teen suffered serious injuries.

A 28-year-old man died and three passengers were injured in a drive-by shooting overnight Saturday in Laval.

The Sûreté du Québec organized crime, murders and disappearance investigation team announced it is leading the investigation into the murder of Junior Lemoyne Printemps in collaboration with the Laval Police Department Friday.

“We have certain information collected by the investigation that suggests that the event could be linked to members of organized crime,” said SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the information line at 1-833-888-2763.

Read more: 1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting, police say

One of the passengers was Lemoyne Printemps’ teenage nephew from Massachusetts who was visiting relatives at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, 14-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

The family created a GoFundMe page to pay for the teen’s ongoing medical treatment. As of Friday afternoon, it had raised more than US$77,000.

The funds helped cover the $30,000 airlift bill to take the teen to a Boston hospital Thursday night.

Read more: Man in hospital after brazen drive-by shooting in Laval residential neighbourhood

A bullet is lodged in Jorcelin’s spine from the shooting.

His father wrote that the avid basketball player is regaining sensation in his legs but is unable to walk or even stand.

The teen’s father said, “gun violence ended a dream of a day into a horrific nightmare.”

Click to play video: '1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting: police' 1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting: police
1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting: police
