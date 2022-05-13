Quebec provincial police investigate after drive-by shooting injures teen

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man died and three passengers were injured in a drive-by shooting overnight Saturday in Laval.

The Sûreté du Québec organized crime, murders and disappearance investigation team announced it is leading the investigation into the murder of Junior Lemoyne Printemps in collaboration with the Laval Police Department Friday.

“We have certain information collected by the investigation that suggests that the event could be linked to members of organized crime,” said SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the information line at 1-833-888-2763.

One of the passengers was Lemoyne Printemps’ teenage nephew from Massachusetts who was visiting relatives at the time.

According to police, 14-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

The family created a GoFundMe page to pay for the teen’s ongoing medical treatment. As of Friday afternoon, it had raised more than US$77,000.

The funds helped cover the $30,000 airlift bill to take the teen to a Boston hospital Thursday night.

A bullet is lodged in Jorcelin’s spine from the shooting.

His father wrote that the avid basketball player is regaining sensation in his legs but is unable to walk or even stand.

The teen’s father said, “gun violence ended a dream of a day into a horrific nightmare.”

