Crime

Man in hospital after brazen drive-by shooting in Laval residential neighbourhood

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 5:06 pm
Laval police are investigating following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood that sent a 33-year-old man to hospital. Tuesday, May 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Laval police are investigating following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood that sent a 33-year-old man to hospital. Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Courtesy TVA

Laval police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighbourhood in the Chomedey district. Police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara said a 911 call reporting gunshots heard on Normandin Street, came in just after 1 p.m.

Read more: 1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting: police

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was rushed to hospital but there is no fear for the man’s life.

Click to play video: '1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting: police' 1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting: police
1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting: police

The suspect or suspects, Beshara said, were in a vehicle when they shot towards the victim before fleeing the area. Police have yet to release a description of the vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Read more: Laval police seek to ID man wanted in connection with attempted kidnapping at city bus stop

Beshara said the victim is known to Laval police services. He is expected to meet with investigators as soon as his health status allows.

A safety perimeter was put in place, closing Normandin Street at Beauregard Street, to allow for the investigation.

