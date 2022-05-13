New fence blocks access to former Candiac golf course green space

Send this page to someone via email

Access to the green space formerly known as the Candiac golf course has been restricted with the installation of a new fence by property owner Groupe Boda.

The two-metre-tall frost barrier has been standing along d’Edimbourg sStreet since the end of April.

Groupe Boda, which purchased the property in December 2021, says the new fence is for “security reasons.”

According to a statement from the real estate developer, “the accessibility to the land and the buildings posed several risks in terms of health and safety.”

Groupe Boda continues to say it has received notices from the local Roussillon police force regarding the regular presence of squatters at night in the main vacant buildings.

It adds that insurers recommended the fence due to the open waters and ponds on the property posing “significant risks associated with free access to the property, in particular the risk of drowning.”

Residents of Candiac whose property backs onto the former golf course are upset over the fence.

Groupe Boda intends to install 4.7 kilometres of black mesh throughout the perimeter of the green space, doubling up on already standing residential fences.

“It’s a shame the resident can’t go there and walk by and enjoy this land,” Candiac resident Patrick Leclerc said.

Leclerc has access to the green space through his backyard. The open area was ideal for his family and young children to play.

“We would come here and have a picnic and now we will look at a six-foot fence. All that money we spent on an ornamental fence will be gone and wasted.”

All residents whose property is affected by the installation received a letter advising them of the news.

“When I got the letter I thought I misunderstood it because it seemed so crazy that they would put a fence around the whole perimeter,” Candiac resident John Parlea said.

Parlea has lived in the South Shore city for six years and said he never thought an owner of the property would restrict access.

“No other owner of this property has blocked access or fenced it off,” Parlea said.

Residents have grown accustomed to walking freely through the more than 52 hectares of land.

Leclerc and Parlea are part of a group of frustrated residents who have joined forces, starting a GoFundMe page to raise funds for legal action against the city and the developer.

“We believe that the fencing permits and rules used by the City of Candiac are outdated or have a glitch. We believe they should take into consideration the recreational zoning,” Leclerc said.

The group of residents say Groupe Boda is simply being a “bad neighbour” and worry about the intentions behind the bold move.

“How do you think you’re going to gain support of the city or all the residents around the golf by actually putting a fence around the whole green space,” Parlea said.

“This is obviously not the best PR move they could think of.”

The City of Candiac says the fence follows all municipal guidelines and private property owners are permitted to enclose their property.

The City of Candiac reiterated its “firm commitment” not to modify the recreational zoning of the former golf course, which prohibits the construction of residential buildings on the property.

The city has said it wishes to acquire and preserve the land for a future nature park.

Groupe Boda has not yet made public its intentions or plans for the future of the green space.