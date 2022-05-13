Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was left with serious injuries after a crash in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood late Thursday, police say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called just after 11 p.m. to the area of Mississauga and Lakeshore roads.

Police said a car and motorcycle were involved in a collision and the motorcyclist was ejected.

The man driving the motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

