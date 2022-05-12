Victoria police searching for man on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and believed to be in the capital region.

Police say Stephen Blackwater, 44, has had his day parole suspended.

Blackwater was serving a federal sentence for possession of the proceeds of crime, theft over $5,000, breach of a confidential sentence order, breach of a release order and breach of a probation order.

He is described as five feet five inches tall and 140 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and to call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

