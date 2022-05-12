Menu

Health

Parades to be held at Kitchener and Cambridge hospitals on Thursday night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 3:54 pm
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener. View image in full screen
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Emergency services will hold a parade around the three area hospitals on Thursday night to pay tribute to nurses for their hard work in the battle with COVID-19, according to St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH).

“It is a show of respect and acknowledgement for the many sacrifices made throughout the pandemic and the exceptional care that is provided to our community for patients and their families,” said SMGH spokesperson Dayna Giorgio in an email.

Read more: Doug Ford pledges to continue Highway 7 expansion between Kitchener and Guelph if re-elected

The parade is scheduled to begin in Kitchener at SMGH at 6:45 p.m. before heading down the road to the Grand River Hospital main campus before it heads to the Freeport campus. It will conclude with a trip south to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

It will include vehicles and members from the Waterloo Regional Police, local fire departments and Waterloo Paramedic Services.

Read more: Waterloo Region to build 990 ‘affordable’ homes in 2022

“The vehicles will pause outside each hospital, flash their lights and sound their sirens for approximately 5 seconds in gratitude,” Giorgio wrote.

