Parades to be held at Kitchener and Cambridge hospitals on Thursday night

Emergency services will hold a parade around the three area hospitals on Thursday night to pay tribute to nurses for their hard work in the battle with COVID-19, according to St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH).

“It is a show of respect and acknowledgement for the many sacrifices made throughout the pandemic and the exceptional care that is provided to our community for patients and their families,” said SMGH spokesperson Dayna Giorgio in an email.

The parade is scheduled to begin in Kitchener at SMGH at 6:45 p.m. before heading down the road to the Grand River Hospital main campus before it heads to the Freeport campus. It will conclude with a trip south to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

It will include vehicles and members from the Waterloo Regional Police, local fire departments and Waterloo Paramedic Services.

“The vehicles will pause outside each hospital, flash their lights and sound their sirens for approximately 5 seconds in gratitude,” Giorgio wrote.