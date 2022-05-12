Man killed in motorcycle crash near Traffic Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening around 6 p.m.

In a single-motorcycle collision in the area of the Traffic Bridge and Victoria Avenue, the driver was taken to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries, where he died.

“Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor; however, investigators with the Collision Analyst Unit have determined that the operator was travelling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred,” police said in a media release Thursday morning.

The family has been notified, though police have not released his name publicly.

The area has been reopened to public traffic.

