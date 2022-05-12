Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man killed in motorcycle crash near Traffic Bridge

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 2:29 pm
Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Saskatoon police arrived at the crash near the Traffic Bridge. View image in full screen
Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Saskatoon police arrived at the crash near the Traffic Bridge. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

A 31-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening around 6 p.m.

In a single-motorcycle collision in the area of the Traffic Bridge and Victoria Avenue, the driver was taken to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries, where he died.

“Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor; however, investigators with the Collision Analyst Unit have determined that the operator was travelling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred,” police said in a media release Thursday morning.

Trending Stories

The family has been notified, though police have not released his name publicly.

The area has been reopened to public traffic.

Read more: Saskatoon police still looking for suspect in May 2021 hit-and-run that killed woman

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagCollision tagaccident tagMotorcycle tagMotorcycle Crash tagTraffic Bridge tagMotorcycle Accident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers