A new partnership aims to support those experiencing homelessness in Regina

An Indigenous-led community-based initiative that aims to provide support and services to meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness was recently announced.

On May 12, 2022 the Government of Saskatchewan, the Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) and the City of Regina announced a partnership to lead this initiative.

“Affordable and stable housing is only one of the services and supports individuals need as they transition away from chronic homelessness,” stated Social Services Minister Lori Carr in a media release.

“This pilot represents an integrated approach between the province, RT/SIS, City of Regina and community-based service providers to provide on-site support, connection to wrap-around services, and when appropriate, facilitate transitions to other housing options.”

RT/SIS will spearheading this pilot and will provide 24/7 supportive housing services that will include meals and connecting individuals to services. The organization will combine supports and utilizing community partners including the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation who will provide eight units.

RT/SIS executive director Erica Beaudin stated over the past several months, there have been many positive relationships built between partners, where they have been working hard to build supports for members of the community.

She said she is optimistic for this new endeavour and their efforts will continue to make progress.

“I believe that everyone in our community has had an opportunity to re-evaluate their perception of houselessness,” stated Beaudin. “This pilot project represents a new stage of support between emergency and second stage housing, to support people where they are at and working to establish a sense of normalcy.

“It is a good example of how collaboration can lead to the kind of problem-solving we need to make progress and find solutions.”

The Saskatchewan government will contribute $1.2 million to the 12-month pilot project. A variety of government ministries will be working with the project such as Social Services, Health, Justice and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“We are pleased to be working with the Government of Saskatchewan and RT/SIS to pilot a low-barrier supportive housing project in Regina,” stated Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

“This pilot takes a community-based approach to ensure our most vulnerable residents have access to the supports they need.”

The initiative follows an agreement between the Saskatchewan government and RT/SIS to provide suitable shelter and services to those who experienced homelessness during this past winter.

