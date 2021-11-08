City of Regina responds to relocation of Camp Hope

It’s been a little over a month since the establishment of Camp Hope, an outdoor camp for those experiencing homelessness formerly known as Camp Marjorie. And as the weather gets colder, the future of where to relocate the campers has been on a lot of people’s minds.

Answers have been falling on the shoulders of the Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services and the City of Regina as they formed partnerships with local community-based organizations such as Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) to find housing solutions for residents at Camp Hope.

It has been confirmed that a place has been found but the City of Regina says they cannot publicly confirm the location of the space or any further detail. On November 8, 2021, the City of Regina released a statement confirming the location.

“The City can now confirm that a lease agreement has been signed for an indoor space,” according to a statement from the City.

“Work is rapidly proceeding to prepare the space for occupancy, and third-parties are preparing for operational responsibilities. When the space is fully prepared to begin operations, the City and other stakeholders will make a public statement.”

The City of Regina says it’s been their priority to protect the health and safety of residents in and near the camp to find an alternative indoor space. Camp Hope is a result of the Ministry of Social Services introducing the Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program in early September.

Through the former, Saskatchewan Assistance Program (SAP), rent and utilities were paid directly to landlords for SAP clients. But with the SIS program, the financial supports for housing and utilities are allocated to the client instead.

The financial assistance meant for rent and utilities were being spent in other ways, leaving many evicted and homeless.

