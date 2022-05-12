SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Another 11 COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba, 183 new hospitalizations

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 1:48 pm
The latest COVID-19 data shows cases are on the decline across Canada. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins us for an update as we prepare for the summer season.

Manitoba says 183 new patients were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 last week while the province saw 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

The numbers, found in the province’s weekly epidemiology update covering May 1 to 7, show slightly fewer deaths but similar hospitalization rates compared with data released a week earlier.

Read more: Manitoba reports 185 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14 more deaths

From April 24 to 30, Manitoba reported 185 new hospitalizations and 14 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Of the latest hospitalizations, 13 required admission to the intensive care unit, according to the data.

Businesses recovering from pandemic restrictions

The province’s weekly updates don’t give the total number of people currently in hospital and ICU as a result of COVID-19, reporting only how many new admissions occurred during the previous week.

On average, 832 lab tests for COVID-19 were done daily during the week covered by the latest report, leaving the provincial weekly test positivity rate at 17.6 per cent, down from 20.7 per cent the previous week.

Read more: Surgical wait times in Manitoba improved last year but still behind national benchmarks, report says

But provincial case counts and positivity rates no longer necessarily give an accurate picture of active infection rates because the government has significantly scaled back provincial testing and they don’t include the results of positive tests done at home.

The province also did not provide further details about the latest deaths. Information about COVID-19 victims, including age, gender and health region, is no longer included in the weekly updates.

Trending Stories
Manitoba reports 185 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14 more deaths

Since March 2020, 1,847 Manitobans have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the provincial data.

The province says 11 new outbreaks were reported at long-term care facilities last week.

Wastewater surveillance data for Winnipeg current to May 2 indicated ongoing COVID-19 activity, the province said.

Read more: More protection could be on the way as Manitoba reports weekly COVID-19 numbers

Provincial data shows 83 per cent of eligible Manitobans have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19, up slightly from the 82.8 per cent reported a week earlier.

The number of eligible Manitobans who have been fully vaccinated remained the same at 79.6 per cent. As of April 30, 42.8 per cent of those eligible have received one additional dose, up from 42.1 per cent reported a month earlier.

Epidemiologists: COVID-19 infection doesn't protect you from reinfections – Apr 19, 2022

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

