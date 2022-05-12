Another 11 COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba, 183 new hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba says 183 new patients were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 last week while the province saw 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

The numbers, found in the province’s weekly epidemiology update covering May 1 to 7, show slightly fewer deaths but similar hospitalization rates compared with data released a week earlier.

From April 24 to 30, Manitoba reported 185 new hospitalizations and 14 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Of the latest hospitalizations, 13 required admission to the intensive care unit, according to the data.

The province’s weekly updates don’t give the total number of people currently in hospital and ICU as a result of COVID-19, reporting only how many new admissions occurred during the previous week.

On average, 832 lab tests for COVID-19 were done daily during the week covered by the latest report, leaving the provincial weekly test positivity rate at 17.6 per cent, down from 20.7 per cent the previous week.

But provincial case counts and positivity rates no longer necessarily give an accurate picture of active infection rates because the government has significantly scaled back provincial testing and they don’t include the results of positive tests done at home.

The province also did not provide further details about the latest deaths. Information about COVID-19 victims, including age, gender and health region, is no longer included in the weekly updates.

Since March 2020, 1,847 Manitobans have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the provincial data.

The province says 11 new outbreaks were reported at long-term care facilities last week.

Wastewater surveillance data for Winnipeg current to May 2 indicated ongoing COVID-19 activity, the province said.

Provincial data shows 83 per cent of eligible Manitobans have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19, up slightly from the 82.8 per cent reported a week earlier.

The number of eligible Manitobans who have been fully vaccinated remained the same at 79.6 per cent. As of April 30, 42.8 per cent of those eligible have received one additional dose, up from 42.1 per cent reported a month earlier.

