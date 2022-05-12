Menu

Canada

Former Halifax mayor Peter Kelly is fired from Charlottetown City Hall role

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2022 9:09 am
A former Halifax mayor who left office in 2012 amid controversy has been fired without cause from his job as chief administrative officer in Charlottetown.

Peter Kelly was terminated following an 8-3 vote at a special council meeting Wednesday night in the Prince Edward Island capital.

Kelly — who has held the position in Charlottetown since 2016 — is facing accusations he fired senior staff after they brought up concerns about the city’s administration and financial irregularities.

These accusations haven’t been substantiated, and Kelly didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment today.

The Green Party official Opposition has called for the province to conduct a review of Charlottetown City Hall.

Charlottetown Mayor Phillip Brown says in a statement that former CAO Donna Waddell has been appointed as interim CAO effective immediately.

Kelly was at the center of a 2012 concert scandal before leaving as Halifax mayor, and he later faced scrutiny for his work as chief administrative officer of an Alberta municipality in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
