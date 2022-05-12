Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Thursday, May 12

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2022 6:06 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario election 2022: Ford absent from campaign trail, Horwath and Del Duca make new pledges' Ontario election 2022: Ford absent from campaign trail, Horwath and Del Duca make new pledges
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario election 2022: Ford absent from campaign trail, Horwath and Del Duca make new pledges.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Kitchener: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Paris: Announces details of mental health plan. 9:15 a.m.

West Lorne: Marks International Nurses Day. 12:30 p.m., West Elgin Community Health Centre, 153 Main St SS 1

Essex: Visits local campaign office. 3:30 p.m., Ron Leclair Campaign Office, 45 Arthur Ave.

Trending Stories

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement. 9 a.m.

Markham: Holds a photo opportunity and speaks about buck-a-ride pledge. 11 a.m., Unionville GO.

Story continues below advertisement

Markham: Meets local business owners. 12:30 p.m., Maydoh Restaurant, 1661 Denison St.

St. Catharines: Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6 p.m., 224 Glenridge Ave.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Toronto: Unveils platform. 10 a.m.

Toronto: Meeting with Toronto Star Editorial Board. 12 p.m.

Guelph: Participating in debate:Guelph Coalition for Social Justice. 7 p.m.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario politics tagOntario Election tagOntario Liberals tagontario ndp tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario PC tagOntario Greens tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers