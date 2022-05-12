Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Thursday, May 12

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Kitchener: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Paris: Announces details of mental health plan. 9:15 a.m.

West Lorne: Marks International Nurses Day. 12:30 p.m., West Elgin Community Health Centre, 153 Main St SS 1

Essex: Visits local campaign office. 3:30 p.m., Ron Leclair Campaign Office, 45 Arthur Ave.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement. 9 a.m.

Markham: Holds a photo opportunity and speaks about buck-a-ride pledge. 11 a.m., Unionville GO.

Markham: Meets local business owners. 12:30 p.m., Maydoh Restaurant, 1661 Denison St.

St. Catharines: Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6 p.m., 224 Glenridge Ave.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Toronto: Unveils platform. 10 a.m.

Toronto: Meeting with Toronto Star Editorial Board. 12 p.m.

Guelph: Participating in debate:Guelph Coalition for Social Justice. 7 p.m.