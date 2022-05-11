Winnipeg Ice one win away from WHL East Final after Game 4 win in Moose Jaw

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Ice found their offence again and are now one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Final.

The Ice knocked off the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-3 in Game 4 of their second-round series to take a 3-1 series lead.

After losing in Moose Jaw Tuesday night, Ice coach James Patrick said it was another battle, but this time his team came out on top.

“The key was when we did get scored on, we bounced back and that deflates a team a bit,” Patrick said.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice drop Game 3 to Moose Jaw

After the Ice opened the scoring with 3:32 left in the first period on a Mikey Milne goal, Moose Jaw evened the game with just three seconds to go in the opening frame on a Jagger Firkus tally.

Story continues below advertisement

But two quick goals in the second period put the Ice ahead for good as Jack Finley and Owen Pederson scored 35 seconds apart to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead.

“That definitely pumped up the bench,” said Patrick. “Getting the two-goal lead was very important.”

And after Moose Jaw cut it to 3-2 on Firkus’ second of the game, Matthew Savoie responded 29 seconds later, to put the lead back at two.

Cole Muir would add another goal for the Ice early in the third period.

Daniel Hauser made 30 saves in net for the Ice and Patrick called his performance “outstanding”.

Game 5 goes Friday night at the Wayne Fleming Arena with the puck dropping shortly after 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the other Eastern Conference second-round series, the Edmonton Oil Kings completed a four-game sweep of the Red Deer Rebels, winning 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The Oil Kings will play the winner of the Ice and Warriors in the next round.