Crime

Saskatoon police still looking for suspect in May 2021 hit-and-run that killed woman

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 6:10 pm
saskatoon fatal hit and run View image in full screen
Police are looking for a 37-year-old woman who is the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. Saskatoon Police / Supplied

Saskatoon Police Service is renewing its request for help from the public in locating a woman police believe to be the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman in May 2021.

SPS say Chasity Erin Kyplain, 37, is wanted for failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

The collision occurred on May 10, 2021 in the 3200 block of 33rd Street West. A 33-year-old woman was killed in the collision.

Read more: Photo of Jeep believed to be involved in hit and run released by Saskatoon police

Police are also looking for a blue 2007 Jeep Compass that was involved in the collision. The vehicle may have had an Alberta license at the time and may still be damaged.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kyplain or the location of the Jeep is asked to contact police at t 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Speeding in the city a concern for Saskatoon police' Speeding in the city a concern for Saskatoon police
Speeding in the city a concern for Saskatoon police – Apr 29, 2022
