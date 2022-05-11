Menu

Canada

Governor General’s tour of Nunavik suspended due to poor weather

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 3:03 pm
Governor General Mary Simon smiles during a round-table discussion with northern organizations, Monday, May 9, 2022 in Kuujjuaq, Que. View image in full screen
Governor General Mary Simon smiles during a round-table discussion with northern organizations, Monday, May 9, 2022 in Kuujjuaq, Que. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Mary Simon‘s tour of Nunavik has been suspended due to poor weather in northern Quebec.

The Governor General’s third day was scheduled to take place in Kangiqsujuaq, Que., about 435 kilometres northwest of Kuujjuaq.

But with forecasts of high winds and snow Wednesday, the flight was cancelled for safety reasons.

Read more: Kuujjuaq, Que. healing centre encourages reconnecting with Inuit identity

It’s expected the trip will resume Thursday morning in Inukjuaq, where the group will visit another school, a men’s association and a youth rehabilitation centre for girls.

The tour of the region where Simon was born and raised will wrap up Friday in Kuujjuaq.

This is the first time Simon, who is Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General, has returned to the region since she was named to the viceregal role last year.

Click to play video: 'Governor General gets lukewarm reception in Quebec' Governor General gets lukewarm reception in Quebec
Governor General gets lukewarm reception in Quebec
© 2022 The Canadian Press
