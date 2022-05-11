N.B. sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant, believed to be in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a two-time sex offender believed to be in the Saint John area.

In a release, Saint John Police said Michael Stewart, 33, had breached the conditions of his statuary release.

Police said Stewart may be in the area of Flemming Court or Anglin Drive in Saint John.

The release said he is a second-time federal offender serving two years, three months and six days for sexual interference with a person under 16, exposure to a person under 16, and forcible confinement.

Stewart is described as 5’7″, 165 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-506-648-3333 or to phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-277-8477.