Ontario election 2022: Mushkegowuk-James Bay

Mushkegowuk-James Bay is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Guy Bourgouin who first took office in 2018. Bourgouin collected 4,827 votes, winning 51.77 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mushkegowuk-James Bay in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Guy Bourgouin (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Eric Côté Ontario Liberal Party: Matthew Pronovost Green Party of Ontario: Catherine Jones New Blue: Mike Buckley Ontario Provincial Confederation of Regions Party: Fauzia Sadiq

