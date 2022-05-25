Ontario election 2022: York South-Weston

York South-Weston is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Faisal Hassan who first took office in 2018. Hassan collected 13,455 votes, winning 36.07 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent York South-Weston in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Faisal Hassan (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Michael Ford Ontario Liberal Party: Nadia Guerrera Green Party of Ontario: Ignacio Mongrell Independent: James Michael Fields New Blue: Tom Hipsz Ontario Party: Ana Gabriela Ortiz

