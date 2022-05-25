Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: York South-Weston

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

York South-Weston is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Faisal Hassan who first took office in 2018. Hassan collected 13,455 votes, winning 36.07 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent York South-Weston in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Faisal Hassan (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Michael Ford

Ontario Liberal Party: Nadia Guerrera

Green Party of Ontario: Ignacio Mongrell

Independent: James Michael Fields

New Blue: Tom Hipsz

Ontario Party: Ana Gabriela Ortiz

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagYork South-Weston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers