Ontario election 2022: York Centre

Send this page to someone via email

York Centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Roman Baber. Baber collected 18,434 votes, winning 50.15 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Baber was originally elected as a Progressive Conservative MPP but was booted from caucus in January 2021 over publicly calling for an end to the lockdown that was in place at the time to curb the spread of COVID-19. He sat as an Independent and later put his bid in for the federal Conservative leadership race and is not seeking provincial reelection.

Voters will decide who will represent York Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Michael Kerzner Ontario NDP: Frank Chu Ontario Liberal Party: Shelley Brown Green Party of Ontario: Alison Lowney Ontario Party: Nick Balaskas None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mark Dewdney Ontario Moderate Party: Parviz Isgandarov New Blue: Don Pincivero Party for People with Special Needs: Lionel Wayne Poizner

Advertisement