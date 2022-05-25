SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: York Centre

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

York Centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Roman Baber. Baber collected 18,434 votes, winning 50.15 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Baber was originally elected as a Progressive Conservative MPP but was booted from caucus in January 2021 over publicly calling for an end to the lockdown that was in place at the time to curb the spread of COVID-19. He sat as an Independent and later put his bid in for the federal Conservative leadership race and is not seeking provincial reelection.

Voters will decide who will represent York Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Michael Kerzner

Ontario NDP: Frank Chu

Ontario Liberal Party: Shelley Brown

Green Party of Ontario: Alison Lowney

Ontario Party: Nick Balaskas

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mark Dewdney

Ontario Moderate Party: Parviz Isgandarov

New Blue: Don Pincivero

Party for People with Special Needs: Lionel Wayne Poizner

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagYork Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers