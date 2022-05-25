Ontario election 2022: Windsor West

Windsor West is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky who first took office in 2014. Gretzky collected 20,276 votes, winning 52.12 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Windsor West in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Lisa Gretzky (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: John Leontowicz Ontario Liberal Party: Linda McCurdy Green Party of Ontario: Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale New Blue: Joshua Griffin Ontario Party: Jeremy Palko

