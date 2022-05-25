Ontario election 2022: Windsor-Tecumseh

Send this page to someone via email

Windsor-Tecumseh is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Percy Hatfield. Hatfield collected 25,221 votes, winning 58.4 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Windsor-Tecumseh in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Andrew Dowie Ontario NDP: Gemma Grey-Hall Ontario Liberal Party: Gary Kaschak Green Party of Ontario: Melissa Coulbeck Independent: Giovanni Abati Independent: Nick Babic Independent: Laura Chesnik Ontario Party: Steven Gifford New Blue: Sophia Sevo None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: David Sylvestre

Advertisement