Canada

Ontario election 2022: Windsor-Tecumseh

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Windsor-Tecumseh is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Percy Hatfield. Hatfield collected 25,221 votes, winning 58.4 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Windsor-Tecumseh in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Andrew Dowie

Ontario NDP: Gemma Grey-Hall

Ontario Liberal Party: Gary Kaschak

Green Party of Ontario: Melissa Coulbeck

Independent: Giovanni Abati

Independent: Nick Babic

Independent: Laura Chesnik

Ontario Party: Steven Gifford

New Blue: Sophia Sevo

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: David Sylvestre

