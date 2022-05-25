Ontario election 2022: Windsor-Tecumseh

Windsor-Tecumseh is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Percy Hatfield. Hatfield collected 25,221 votes, winning 58.4 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Windsor-Tecumseh in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Andrew Dowie
Ontario NDP: Gemma Grey-Hall
Ontario Liberal Party: Gary Kaschak
Green Party of Ontario: Melissa Coulbeck
Independent: Giovanni Abati
Independent: Nick Babic
Independent: Laura Chesnik
Ontario Party: Steven Gifford
New Blue: Sophia Sevo
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: David Sylvestre
