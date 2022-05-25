Ontario election 2022: Willowdale

Willowdale is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stan Cho who first took office in 2018. Cho collected 17,732 votes, winning 43.63 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Willowdale in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Stan Cho (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Hal Berman
Ontario Liberal Party: Paul Saguil
Green Party of Ontario: Monica Henriques
Independent: Birinder Singh Ahluwalia
Ontario Party: Gian Arella
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Ben Barone
New Blue: Joanne Csillag
Freedom of Choice: Lilya Eklishaeva
Populist Party of Ontario: Jaime Rodriguez
Independent: Charles Roddy Sutherland
