Canada

Ontario election 2022: Willowdale

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Willowdale is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stan Cho who first took office in 2018. Cho collected 17,732 votes, winning 43.63 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Willowdale in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Stan Cho (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Hal Berman

Ontario Liberal Party: Paul Saguil

Green Party of Ontario: Monica Henriques

Independent: Birinder Singh Ahluwalia

Ontario Party: Gian Arella

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Ben Barone

New Blue: Joanne Csillag

Freedom of Choice: Lilya Eklishaeva

Populist Party of Ontario: Jaime Rodriguez

Independent: Charles Roddy Sutherland

Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagWillowdale tag

