Ontario election 2022: Willowdale

Willowdale is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stan Cho who first took office in 2018. Cho collected 17,732 votes, winning 43.63 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Willowdale in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Stan Cho (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Hal Berman Ontario Liberal Party: Paul Saguil Green Party of Ontario: Monica Henriques Independent: Birinder Singh Ahluwalia Ontario Party: Gian Arella None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Ben Barone New Blue: Joanne Csillag Freedom of Choice: Lilya Eklishaeva Populist Party of Ontario: Jaime Rodriguez Independent: Charles Roddy Sutherland

