Ontario election 2022: Waterloo

Waterloo is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Catherine Fife who first took office in 2012. Fife collected 27,315 votes, winning 50.54 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Waterloo in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Catherine Fife (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Andrew Aitken Ontario Liberal Party: Jennifer Tuck Green Party of Ontario: Shefaza Esmail Electoral Reform: Peter House Ontario Party: Benjamin Hufnagel Communist: Christian Shingiro New Blue: Vladimir Voznyuk

