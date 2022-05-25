Ontario election 2022: Waterloo

Waterloo is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Catherine Fife who first took office in 2012. Fife collected 27,315 votes, winning 50.54 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Waterloo in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Catherine Fife (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Andrew Aitken
Ontario Liberal Party: Jennifer Tuck
Green Party of Ontario: Shefaza Esmail
Electoral Reform: Peter House
Ontario Party: Benjamin Hufnagel
Communist: Christian Shingiro
New Blue: Vladimir Voznyuk
Comments