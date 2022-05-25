Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Waterloo

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Waterloo is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Catherine Fife who first took office in 2012. Fife collected 27,315 votes, winning 50.54 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Waterloo in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Catherine Fife (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Andrew Aitken

Ontario Liberal Party: Jennifer Tuck

Green Party of Ontario: Shefaza Esmail

Electoral Reform: Peter House

Ontario Party: Benjamin Hufnagel

Communist: Christian Shingiro

New Blue: Vladimir Voznyuk

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagWaterloo tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers