Canada

Ontario election 2022: University-Rosedale

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

University-Rosedale is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jessica Bell who first took office in 2018. Bell collected 24,537 votes, winning 49.66 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent University-Rosedale in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Jessica Bell (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Carl Qiu

Ontario Liberal Party: Andrea Barrack

Green Party of Ontario: Dianne Saxe

Stop the New Sex-Ed Agenda: John Kanary

New Blue: James Leventakis

