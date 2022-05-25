Ontario election 2022: University-Rosedale

University-Rosedale is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jessica Bell who first took office in 2018. Bell collected 24,537 votes, winning 49.66 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent University-Rosedale in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Jessica Bell (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Carl Qiu Ontario Liberal Party: Andrea Barrack Green Party of Ontario: Dianne Saxe Stop the New Sex-Ed Agenda: John Kanary New Blue: James Leventakis

