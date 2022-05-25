SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ontario election 2022: Toronto-St. Paul’s

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Toronto-St. Paul’s is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jill Andrew who first took office in 2018. Andrew collected 18,843 votes, winning 35.96 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-St. Paul’s in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Jill Andrew (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Blake Libfeld

Ontario Liberal Party: Nathan Stall

Green Party of Ontario: Ian Lipton

Populist Party of Ontario: Zoë Alexandra

New Blue: Yehuda Goldberg

Ontario Party: Christian Mihaylov

Ontario Moderate Party: Margarita Sharapova

