Ontario election 2022: Timiskaming-Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

Timiskaming-Cochrane is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP John Vanthof who first took office in 2011. Vanthof collected 16,806 votes, winning 61.2 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Timiskaming-Cochrane in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: John Vanthof (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Bill Foy Ontario Liberal Party: Brian Johnson Green Party of Ontario: Kristopher Rivard Ontario Party: Geoffrey Aitchison New Blue: Garry Andrade Libertarian: Eric Cummings None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Jeff Wilkinson

Advertisement