Canada

Ontario election 2022: Timiskaming-Cochrane

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Timiskaming-Cochrane is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP John Vanthof who first took office in 2011. Vanthof collected 16,806 votes, winning 61.2 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Timiskaming-Cochrane in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: John Vanthof (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Bill Foy

Ontario Liberal Party: Brian Johnson

Green Party of Ontario: Kristopher Rivard

Ontario Party: Geoffrey Aitchison

New Blue: Garry Andrade

Libertarian: Eric Cummings

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Jeff Wilkinson

