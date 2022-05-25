SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Scarborough-Guildwood

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Scarborough-Guildwood is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Mitzie Hunter who first took office in 2013. Hunter collected 11,972 votes, winning 33.34 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough-Guildwood in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: Mitzie Hunter (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Alicia Vianga

Ontario NDP: Veronica Javier

Green Party of Ontario: Dean Boulding

The People's Political Party: Kevin Clarke

New Blue: Opa Hope Day

Ontario Party: William Moore

