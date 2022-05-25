Ontario election 2022: Scarborough-Guildwood

Scarborough-Guildwood is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Mitzie Hunter who first took office in 2013. Hunter collected 11,972 votes, winning 33.34 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough-Guildwood in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Liberal Party: Mitzie Hunter (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Alicia Vianga Ontario NDP: Veronica Javier Green Party of Ontario: Dean Boulding The People's Political Party: Kevin Clarke New Blue: Opa Hope Day Ontario Party: William Moore

