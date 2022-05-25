Ontario election 2022: Scarborough-Agincourt

Scarborough-Agincourt is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Aris Babikian who first took office in 2018. Babikian collected 18,582 votes, winning 50.4 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough-Agincourt in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Aris Babikian (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Benjamin Truong Ontario Liberal Party: Soo Wong Green Party of Ontario: Jacqueline Scott Ontario Party: Donny Morgan New Blue: Rane Vega

Advertisement