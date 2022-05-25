Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Sault Ste. Marie

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Sault Ste. Marie is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ross Romano who first took office in 2017. Romano collected 13,498 votes, winning 42.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sault Ste. Marie in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Ross Romano (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Michele McCleave-Kennedy

Ontario Liberal Party: Liam Hancock

Green Party of Ontario: Keagan Gilfillan

New Blue: Shane Pankhurst

Independent: Naomi Sayers

