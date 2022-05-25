Ontario election 2022: Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ross Romano who first took office in 2017. Romano collected 13,498 votes, winning 42.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sault Ste. Marie in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Ross Romano (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Michele McCleave-Kennedy Ontario Liberal Party: Liam Hancock Green Party of Ontario: Keagan Gilfillan New Blue: Shane Pankhurst Independent: Naomi Sayers

