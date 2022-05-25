Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Sarnia-Lambton

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Sarnia-Lambton is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Bob Bailey who first took office in 2007. Bailey collected 26,811 votes, winning 52.75 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sarnia-Lambton in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Bob Bailey (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Dylan Stelpstra

Ontario Liberal Party: Mark Russell

Green Party of Ontario: Mason Bourdeau

New Blue: Keith Benn

Populist Party of Ontario: Carla Olson

Ontario Party: Ian Orchard

