Ontario election 2022: Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Bob Bailey who first took office in 2007. Bailey collected 26,811 votes, winning 52.75 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sarnia-Lambton in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Bob Bailey (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Dylan Stelpstra Ontario Liberal Party: Mark Russell Green Party of Ontario: Mason Bourdeau New Blue: Keith Benn Populist Party of Ontario: Carla Olson Ontario Party: Ian Orchard

Advertisement