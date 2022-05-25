Ontario election 2022: St. Catharines

St. Catharines is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jennie Stevens who first took office in 2018. Stevens collected 18,911 votes, winning 36.61 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. Catharines in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Jennie Stevens (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Sal Sorrento Ontario Liberal Party: Ryan Madill Green Party of Ontario: Michele Braniff Libertarian: Judi Falardeau Ontario Party: Michael Goddard New Blue: Keith McDonald Ontario Alliance: J. Justin O'Donnell Communist: Rin Simon

