Canada

Ontario election 2022: St. Catharines

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

St. Catharines is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jennie Stevens who first took office in 2018. Stevens collected 18,911 votes, winning 36.61 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. Catharines in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Jennie Stevens (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Sal Sorrento

Ontario Liberal Party: Ryan Madill

Green Party of Ontario: Michele Braniff

Libertarian: Judi Falardeau

Ontario Party: Michael Goddard

New Blue: Keith McDonald

Ontario Alliance: J. Justin O'Donnell

Communist: Rin Simon

