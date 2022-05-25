SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Richmond Hill

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Richmond Hill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Daisy Wai who first took office in 2018. Wai collected 22,224 votes, winning 51.24 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Daisy Wai (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Raymond Bhushan

Ontario Liberal Party: Roozbeh Farhadi

Green Party of Ontario: Hasen Nicanfar

Ontario Party: Ramtin Biouckzadeh

New Blue: Les Hoffman

Ontario Moderate Party: Olga Rykova

