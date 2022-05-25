Ontario election 2022: Richmond Hill

Richmond Hill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Daisy Wai who first took office in 2018. Wai collected 22,224 votes, winning 51.24 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Daisy Wai (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Raymond Bhushan Ontario Liberal Party: Roozbeh Farhadi Green Party of Ontario: Hasen Nicanfar Ontario Party: Ramtin Biouckzadeh New Blue: Les Hoffman Ontario Moderate Party: Olga Rykova

