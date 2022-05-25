Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Peterborough-Kawartha

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Peterborough-Kawartha is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Dave Smith who first took office in 2018. Smith collected 22,904 votes, winning 37.68 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Peterborough-Kawartha in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Dave Smith (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Jen Deck

Ontario Liberal Party: Greg Dempsey

Green Party of Ontario: Robert Gibson

Ontario Party: Tom Marazzo

New Blue: Rebecca Quinnell

