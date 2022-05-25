Ontario election 2022: Peterborough-Kawartha

Peterborough-Kawartha is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Dave Smith who first took office in 2018. Smith collected 22,904 votes, winning 37.68 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Peterborough-Kawartha in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Dave Smith (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Jen Deck Ontario Liberal Party: Greg Dempsey Green Party of Ontario: Robert Gibson Ontario Party: Tom Marazzo New Blue: Rebecca Quinnell

