Ontario election 2022: Perth-Wellington

Send this page to someone via email

Perth-Wellington is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Randy Pettapiece. Pettapiece collected 23,736 votes, winning 50.67 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Perth-Wellington in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Matthew Rae Ontario NDP: Jo-Dee Burbach Ontario Liberal Party: Ashley Fox Green Party of Ontario: Laura Bisutti New Blue: Bob Hosken Ontario Party: Sandy William MacGregor Freedom Party of Ontario: Robby Smink

Advertisement