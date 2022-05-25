Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Oxford

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Oxford is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ernie Hardeman who first took office in 1995. Hardeman collected 29,152 votes, winning 55.73 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oxford in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Ernie Hardeman (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Lindsay Wilson

Ontario Liberal Party: Mary Holmes

Green Party of Ontario: Cheryle Baker

New Blue: Connie Oldenburger

Ontario Party: Karl Toews

